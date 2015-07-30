BRIEF-Bobst Group H1 net result up at CHF 10.4 mln

July 30 Bobst Group SA :
* H1 net result improved to 10.4 million Swiss francs
($10.74 million), from 3.9 million francs in 2014
* Sales amounted to 524.7 million francs for the half-year,
compared to 560.5 million francs in the same period last year
* H1 EBIT was down by 9.8 million francs, at 10.3 million
francs
* H1 bookings are up 11 pct and backlog is 16 pct higher
than at the same stage year
* Is confident of achieving full year sales of 1.25 francs
to 1.30 billion francs in 2015
* For the full year 2015 the group expects to achieve an
operating result (EBIT) margin of higher than 5 pct and a net
result margin of higher than 3 pct.
* As already communicated in March 2015, it will take more
time to achieve the mid- to long-term financial targets, due to
the decision of the Swiss National Bank to discontinue the
EUR/CHF 1.20 minimum floor
Source text: bit.ly/1DQHWtM
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9685 Swiss francs)
(Gdynia Newsroom)