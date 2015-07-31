BRIEF-Alcatel-Lucent USA Inc offers to purchase up to $300 million of 2020 senior notes

July 31 Alcatel-Lucent :

* Alcatel-Lucent USA Inc offers to purchase up to $300 million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 6.750 pct senior notes due in 2020

* Purchase price of notes is $1,080 per $1,000 principal amount of notes validly tendered on or prior to expiration date and accepted for purchase by company

* Company will only purchase notes in an aggregate principal amount equal to tender cap