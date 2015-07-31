BRIEF-Zueblin Immobilien Holding announces economic withdrawal from French market

July 31 Zueblin Immobilien Holding AG :
* Zueblin Immobilien Holding AG, Zueblin Immobiliere France
, and Lamesa Holding have closed transactions announced
in June 2015
* As a result of this, Zueblin Immobilien Holding has
effected its economic withdrawal from French market
* Funds affiliated to TwentyTwo Real Estate and Massena
Partners, subscribed to reserved capital increase of Zueblin
Immobiliere France of 11.5 million euros ($12.69 million) and to
convertible bonds reserved issue for 20.8 million euros
($1 = 0.9063 euros)
