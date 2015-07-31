版本:
2015年 7月 31日

BRIEF-Capita signs mortgage contract with Co-operative Bank

July 31 Capita Plc

* Capita signs mortgage contract with co-operative bank

* Contract is worth up to £325m over 10 years and is starting on 1 august 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
