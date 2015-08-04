BRIEF-Belimo Holding H1 sales up 3.1 pct to CHF 242.6 mln

Aug 4 Belimo Holding AG :
* Increased its sales in the first half-year 2015 by 3.1 percent on a currency-adjusted basis to 242.6 million Swiss francs ($250.31 million)
* EBIT for the first half-year amounted to 35.8 million francs, which equates to an operating margin of 14.7 percent (comparison period 2014 17.2 percent)
* H1 net income of 23.0 million francs (comparison period 2014 33.6 million francs)
* Large number of orders placed suggests higher sales in Europe in the second half-year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9692 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-Meyer Burger Technology: high court approves bond amendments
* High Court of the Canton of Berne approves the resolutions of the bondholders' meeting regarding the amendments of the conditions for the 100 million Swiss francs ($99.46 million) convertible bonds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0054 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-Interroll's modular conveyor platform optimizes delivery processes at Liwayway in China
* Snack food company Liwayway placed order to Interroll for a modular conveyor platform (MCP) system and three Pallet flow systems, which aim to upgrade its plant in Qingpu District, Shanghai