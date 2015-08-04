版本:
BRIEF-Baloise Holding acquires HDI-Gerling Assurances SA Luxembourg

Aug 4 Baloise Holding AG :

* Strengthens position in Luxembourg market

* By purchasing non-life insurer HDI-Gerling Assurances SA Luxembourg, Baloise Group is about to strengthen its position in Luxembourg market

* Deal will also help to further improve Baloise's profitability Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

