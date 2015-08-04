版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 8月 4日 星期二 13:17 BJT

BRIEF-LafargeHolcim to launch squeeze-out for remaining Lafarge SA shares

Aug 4 Lafargeholcim Ltd

* announces it has decided to initiate a squeeze-out process for all issued and outstanding shares of Lafarge SA. After surpassing the necessary 95 percent threshold in share capital and voting rights and following a decision by the Board of Directors, LafargeHolcim Ltd plans to request the AMF to implement a squeeze-out procedure pursuant to their general regulations for Lafarge SA. shares not tendered to the Public Exchange Offer.

