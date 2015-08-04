BRIEF-Comet Holding invests in expanding production at Swiss headquarters in Flamatt

Aug 4 Comet Holding AG :
* Invests in expanding production at its Swiss headquarters in Flamatt
* Has submitted building application for an extension at its headquarters in Flamatt
* With its investment of around 60 million Swiss francs ($61.89 million), Comet is choosing to focus on its Swiss site Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 0.9695 Swiss francs)
BRIEF-Meyer Burger Technology: high court approves bond amendments
* High Court of the Canton of Berne approves the resolutions of the bondholders' meeting regarding the amendments of the conditions for the 100 million Swiss francs ($99.46 million) convertible bonds ($1 = 1.0054 Swiss francs)
BRIEF-Interroll's modular conveyor platform optimizes delivery processes at Liwayway in China
* Snack food company Liwayway placed order to Interroll for a modular conveyor platform (MCP) system and three Pallet flow systems, which aim to upgrade its plant in Qingpu District, Shanghai