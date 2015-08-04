版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 8月 4日

BRIEF-Oerlikon Q2 EBITDA up at CHF 132 million

Aug 4 OC Oerlikon Corporation AG Pfaeffikon :

* Q2 sales stabilized at 781 million Swiss francs. At constant exchange rates, sales increased by 5.9 pct to 827 million Swiss francs

* Q2 EBITDA 132 million Swiss francs versus 130 million Swiss francs year ago

* Q2 group's order intake increased by 1.0 pct to 731 million Swiss francs compared to 724 million Swiss francs in Q2 2014

* Full-Year guidance for 2015 unchanged Source text for Eikon:

