BRIEF-Oerlikon Q2 EBITDA up at CHF 132 million

Aug 4 OC Oerlikon Corporation AG Pfaeffikon :
* Q2 sales stabilized at 781 million Swiss francs. At constant exchange rates, sales increased by 5.9 pct to 827 million Swiss francs
* Q2 EBITDA 132 million Swiss francs versus 130 million Swiss francs year ago
* Q2 group's order intake increased by 1.0 pct to 731 million Swiss francs compared to 724 million Swiss francs in Q2 2014
* Full-Year guidance for 2015 unchanged Source text for Eikon:
BRIEF-Meyer Burger Technology: high court approves bond amendments
* High Court of the Canton of Berne approves the resolutions of the bondholders' meeting regarding the amendments of the conditions for the 100 million Swiss francs ($99.46 million) convertible bonds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0054 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-Interroll's modular conveyor platform optimizes delivery processes at Liwayway in China
* Snack food company Liwayway placed order to Interroll for a modular conveyor platform (MCP) system and three Pallet flow systems, which aim to upgrade its plant in Qingpu District, Shanghai