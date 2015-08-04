版本:
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 8月 4日 星期二 13:11 BJT

BRIEF-Cassiopea: FDA agrees to Special Protocol for Winlevi phase III trial

Aug 4 Cassiopea SpA :

* Announces that FDA has agreed to Special Protocol for Winlevi phase III trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

