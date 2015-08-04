版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 8月 4日 星期二 13:11 BJT

BRIEF-Phoenix Mecano acquires Wijdeven Inductive Solutions BV

Aug 4 Phoenix Mecano AG :

* Consolidates Elcom/EMS division with acquisition of Wijdeven Inductive Solutions BV

* Will acquire all shares in Netherlands-based Wijdeven Inductive Solutions BV with effect from Aug. 1, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

