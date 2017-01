BRIEF-Ablynx initiates phase II SLE study with its anti-IL-6R Nanobody

Aug 4 Ablynx NV :

* Ablynx initiates phase II SLE study with its anti-IL-6R Nanobody, partnered with Abbvie Inc

* Study's primary endpoint is the percentage of subjects who achieved a response at week 24 according to the composite BICLA score (BILAG-based Combined Lupus Assessment)

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)