BRIEF-Glencore says Optimum Coal to commence business rescue proceedings

BRIEF-BANK OF COMMERCE HOLDINGS QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.17
* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $9.4 MILLION VERSUS $8.4 MILLION
Aug 4 Glencore Plc
* Directors of its subsidiaries, optimum coal holdings and optimum coal mine (optimum), have resolved to commence business rescue proceedings
* Optimum is contracted to supply 5.5 million tons per annum to eskom following an agreement signed in 1993.
* Optimum has engaged in extensive discussions over the years with eskom to renegotiate the agreement
* Eskom is enforcing specifications in the supply agreement which optimum is unable to meet on a sustainable basis
* Eskom served a notice on optimum in july 2015 in which it asserts its rights to claim significant historical penalties from optimum
* Penalties sought would result in optimum supplying coal to eskom for an effective price of r1 per ton.
* Willing to extend certain post commencement funding to optimum to afford business rescue practitioners an opportunity to assess optimum
* If the eskom supply agreement can be renegotiated, there is a reasonable prospect of rescuing optimum
* ARROW REPORTS RECORD NET INCOME FOR 2016, CONTINUED STRONG LOAN GROWTH
* SMITHFIELD FOODS ANNOUNCES COMMENCEMENT OF SENIOR NOTES OFFERING