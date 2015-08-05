BRIEF-AstraZeneca's Medimmune partners Mirati for immuno-oncology combination in lung cancer

Aug 5 AstraZeneca Plc
* Medimmune and Mirati Therapeutics partner on
immuno-oncology combination in lung cancer 5 August 2015
* Has entered into an exclusive clinical trial collaboration
with Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., an oncology company focusing on
genetic and epigenetic drivers of cancer
* Combination will initially be evaluated in patients with
non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), with potential to explore
additional indications in future
* Mirati will conduct and fund initial phase I/II clinical
trial, which is expected to start in 2016, and Medimmune will
supply Durvalumab for trial
