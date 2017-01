Aug 6 Zurich Insurance Group AG

* CEO says would rather return excess capital to shareholders if acquistions do not meet hurdles

* CEO says expects benefits from measures to improve profitabilty to begin flowing to results in coming quarters

* CEO says at this point and any other point, until firm makes definite release to public, do not want to go into details on RSA topic

* CEO says on plan for cost saving measures Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich Slot)