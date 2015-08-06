BRIEF-CMA issues statement of objections to Pfizer and Flynn Pharma in anti-epilepsy drug probe

UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi creates $125 billion fund by merging Mubadala, IPIC
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
Aug 6 Competition and Markets Authority :
* Issues statement of objections to Pfizer and Flynn Pharma in anti-epilepsy drug investigation
* Issued a statement of objections to pharmaceutical suppliers Pfizer and Flynn Pharma alleging that they have breached competition law
* Provisional view is that Pfizer, Flynn Pharma abused dominant position by charging excessive and unfair prices in UK for phenytoin sodium capsules
* Will carefully consider any representations from Pfizer and Flynn Pharma before deciding whether law has been infringed - senior director of antitrust enforcement
LIMA, Jan 21 Peruvian police detained a former government official accused of taking bribes from Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht in exchange for a contract to build the Lima metro, prosecutors said on Saturday.
JAKARTA, Jan 21 Indonesia will not negotiate with Freeport McMoRan Inc on new rules requiring its local unit to convert its 'contracts of work' to a new 'special mining permit' in order to resume copper concentrate exports, a mining ministry official said on Saturday.