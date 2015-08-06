版本:
BRIEF-Galapagos completes recruitment in FITZROY Phase 2 Crohn's disease study with filgotinib

Aug 6 Galapagos NV :

* Patient recruitment completed in FITZROY Phase 2 Crohn's disease study with filgotinib

* Topline primary endpoint data expected in December 2015

* 175 patients randomized for 20 weeks of treatment

