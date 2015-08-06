版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 8月 6日 星期四 14:20 BJT

BRIEF-BTG says Health Canada approves Varithena

Aug 6 Btg Plc

* Health Canada has issued a notice of compliance approving Varithena

* Health Canada approves Varithena for treatment of incompetent great saphenous veins, accessory saphenous veins Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐