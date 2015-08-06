版本:
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Xvivo Perfusion: First Liver transplant with STEEN Solution performed

Aug 6 Xvivo Perfusion AB :

* The first clinical liver transplant with a liver perfused with STEEN Solution was performed in Toronto, Canada

* In total three successful liver transplants have been performed as part of a phase 1 clinical trial at Toronto General Hospital (TGH)/University Health Network

