BRIEF-Atlas Mara, OPIC partner for $300 mln project

UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi creates $125 billion fund by merging Mubadala, IPIC
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
Aug 6 Atlas Mara Ltd :
* Atlas Mara and OPIC partner with $300 million to advance inclusive lending in Africa
* OPIC will provide $200 million in long-term debt and Atlas Mara is providing $100 million of committed resources - for a combined $300 million project
* OPIC approval is consistent with President's commitment to African economic development
* Final closing of terms and conditions is anticipated during fall of 2015
* Furthermore, $130 million of OPIC's $200 million debt under this project will be dedicated towards financing strategic acquisitions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
LIMA, Jan 21 Peruvian police detained a former government official accused of taking bribes from Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht in exchange for a contract to build the Lima metro, prosecutors said on Saturday.
JAKARTA, Jan 21 Indonesia will not negotiate with Freeport McMoRan Inc on new rules requiring its local unit to convert its 'contracts of work' to a new 'special mining permit' in order to resume copper concentrate exports, a mining ministry official said on Saturday.