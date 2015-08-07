BRIEF-Tigenix obtains FDA's endorsement for its Cx601 phase III registration trial in the US

Aug 7 Tigenix NV :
* Announced has reached agreement with the U.S. Food and
drug administration (FDA) on a special protocol assessment (SPA)
for its phase III registration trial of Cx601 in the U.S.
* The SPA describes the primary endpoint as combined
remission, defined as clinical assessment by week 24 of closure
of all treated external openings draining at baseline despite
gentle compression, and absence of collections > 2cm confirmed
by MRI
* This primary endpoint is in line with the one for the
European Phase III trial, which results are expected later this
quarter
* Company expects to complete the process of manufacturing
technology transfer to its U.S.-based CMO, Lonza, and thereafter
will start its phase III trial of Cx601 in the U.S. In the
second half of 2016
