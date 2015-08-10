BRIEF-Astrazeneca in cancer vaccine collaboration with Medimmune

Aug 10 Astrazeneca Plc
* Medimmune enters into strategic cancer vaccine
collaboration and license agreement with inovio pharmaceuticals
* Medimmune will make an upfront payment of $27.5 million to
inovio as well as potential future payments upon reaching
development
* Agreement includes clinical-stage ino-3112 hpv cancer
vaccine and preclinical collaboration to develop additional
cancer vaccine candidates 10 august 2015
* Medimmune will fund all development costs
