BRIEF-KGHM sees risk of hostile takeover, has tools to defend itself

Aug 14 Kghm Polska Miedz SA

* Europe's No.2 copper producer, Poland's KGHM, sees risk of a hostile takeover due to its low market valuation, but has worked out special procedures that could be launched in case of such a scenario, the firm's deputy CEO said on Friday.

* Marcin Chmielewski also said that currently KGHM does not take part in any talks with the treasury ministry on its potential involvement in the state-run investment fund known as FIPP that could help rescue the country's mining industry.

* Sources told Reuters earlier this year that KGHM was among at least three major companies which Poland persuaded to contribute to a bailout fund worth 6 billion zlotys ($1.6 billion). Further company coverage: (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Marcin Goettig)