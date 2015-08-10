BRIEF-Assima confirms financial guidance following deal with DoD

Aug 10 Assima PLC :
* Consortium led by Leidos Inc and Accenture Federal has just been officially awarded a
major contract with US federal government
* Deal is for implementation of a new health record system based on Cerner software
solutions for Department of Defense (DoD)
* Contract is valued at $4.3 billion over initial 5 years and project aims to set a new
national standard for electronic health record systems
* Assima is an active member of the consortium as provider of the training technologies to
be used for the roll-out, throughout the 7 year project
* Project will be phased out with an initial two-year order to be contracted with the
winning consortium, to be followed by two three-year options
* Contract is expected to generate in region of $13 million in software revenue for Assima
through duration of project, with a significant part to be recognized on H2 2015 accounts as
perpetual licences
* Also expect to expand network of software publishers' partnerships in H2 2015
* Can confidently confirm its financial guidance for 2015, communicated on April 30
* Expects to reach in excess of £20 million ($31.1 million) in revenue (compared to £17.3
million for 2014) and 15 pct of EBITDA (against 2.9 pct for 2014)
Source text: bit.ly/1HBNXuI
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.6423 pounds)
(Gdynia Newsroom)