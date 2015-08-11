BRIEF-Tornos H1 net sales at CHF 82.6 million, down 8.5 pct

Aug 11 Tornos Holding AG :
* H1 net sales were 82.6 million Swiss francs ($83.94
million), down 8.5 pct
* H1 operating result (EBIT) stood at -0.9 million Swiss
francs, 3.1 million Swiss francs lower than in the previous year
(2.2 million Swiss francs)
* H1 net result came to -2.5 million Swiss francs (year-back
period: 2.2 million Swiss francs)
* Expects the fourth quarter to make up for the usual
seasonal downturn in the summer months
* Group is no longer expecting to exceed the 2014 result
Source text - bit.ly/1DEIvMO
