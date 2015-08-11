版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 8月 11日 星期二 12:57 BJT

BRIEF-Galenica: Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma enters into partnership with Relypsa

Aug 11 Galenica AG :

* Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma enters into partnership with Relypsa to commercialise patiromer FOS Source text - bit.ly/1MZFWI4 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐