BRIEF-Banque Cantonale de Geneve H1 net profit grows 6 pct to CHF 45.3 mln

Aug 11 Banque Cantonale De Geneve :
* H1 net profit grew by 6 pct to 45.3 million Swiss francs
($46.04 million)
* H1 operating profit reached a record level of 60.8 million
Swiss francs, up by 6.1 million Swiss francs, an increase of
more than 11 pct
* H1 assets under management and administration broke
through the significant 20 billion Swiss francs threshold (+4.8
pct at 20.8 billion Swiss francs)
* Estimates that the level of profitability for the
full-year 2015 will be similar to that of 2014
Source text - bit.ly/1J89SkF
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9840 Swiss francs)
(Gdynia Newsroom)