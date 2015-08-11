版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 8月 11日 星期二

BRIEF-Hansa Medical: First patient in IdeS study receives kidney transplantation

Aug 11 Hansa Medical AB :

* Announces that the first patient in an investigator-sponsored Phase II clinical study at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California, has been treated with IdeS and subsequently transplanted Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

