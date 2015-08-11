BRIEF-Galenica H1 net sales up 7.9 pct to CHF 1.79 bln

Aug 11 Galenica AG :

* H1 consolidated net sales of Galenica Group rose by 7.9 pct in the first half of 2015 to 1,792.3 million Swiss francs ($1.82 billion)

* H1 net profit before deduction of minority interests rose by 5.5 pct to 157.8 million Swiss francs and net profit after deduction of minority interests declined by 2.8 pct to 130.8 million Swiss francs

* H1 EBIT 200.8 million Swiss francs versus 189.0 million Swiss francs year ago

* Is raising the profit forecast and expects that 2015 - calculated at average exchange rates during the first half of 2015 - will see 20th consecutive increase in profit, both before and after minority interests