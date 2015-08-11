版本:
BRIEF-Nexstim Oyj : Key Technology Patent Granted for US

Aug 11 Nexstim Oyj :

* United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") has now granted a key patent covering its method and system for displaying the electric field generated on the brain by transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) Source text for Eikon:

