BRIEF-GAM Holding H1 operating income down at CHF 303.6 mln

Aug 11 GAM Holding AG :
* Group's operating income for first half of 2015 totalled
303.6 million Swiss francs ($309 million), compared to 316.1
million Swiss francs in second half of 2014
* H1 net fee and commission income declined 2 pct
* H1 underlying net profit of 81.2 million Swiss francs,
basic earnings per share of 0.51 Swiss francs, IFRS net profit
of 80.9 million Swiss francs
* New operating model defined, projected cost reductions of
20 mln+ Swiss francs annually, fully implemented by year-end
2016
($1 = 0.9840 Swiss francs)
