BRIEF-UK's financial watchdog not to fine Co-Operative Bank

Aug 11 FCA

* Issued a public censure against co-operative bank plc (co-op bank) for breaching its listing rules

* Has decided not to impose a financial penalty on co-op bank

* Censures co-operative bank for listing rules breaches and failing to be open with regulator Source text(bit.ly/1UA3tR6) Further company coverage:

