版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 8月 11日 星期二 15:05 BJT

BRIEF-Konecranes shares jump on Terex merger announcement

Aug 11 Konecranes Abp :

* shares rise about 18 percent after Terex merger announcement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl)

