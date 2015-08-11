BRIEF-Akelius acquires 427 apartments in Toronto for SEK 466 mln

Aug 11 Akelius Residential Property publ AB :

* Akelius acquires 427 apartments in Toronto, Canada

* The two properties are located in Deer Park and Wallace Emerson, five and seven kilometers from City Hall

* Properties were built in 1957 and 1974, purchase price 466 million Swedish crowns ($53.83 million)

