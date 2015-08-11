BRIEF-Akelius acquires 427 apartments in Toronto for SEK 466 mln

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Aug 11 Akelius Residential Property publ AB :
* Akelius acquires 427 apartments in Toronto, Canada
* The two properties are located in Deer Park and Wallace Emerson, five and seven kilometers from City Hall
* Properties were built in 1957 and 1974, purchase price 466 million Swedish crowns ($53.83 million)
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.