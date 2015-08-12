BRIEF-Cicor Technologies H1 order intake down 1.6 pct to CHF 98.6 mln

Aug 12 Cicor Technologies Ltd :
* H1 order intake of 98.6 million Swiss francs ($100
million), which in Swiss franc terms was only 1.6 pct down
* Sales fell 10.5 pct, from 102.9 million Swiss francs(first
half of 2014) to 92.1 million Swiss francs in first half of 2015
* Group's EBITDA in first half of 2015 amounted to 7.9
million Swiss francs, 10.0 pct lower than EBITDA in prior-year
period
* H1 EBIT amounted to 3.4 million Swiss francs, which was
21.6 pct down on prior-year period
* Upward momentum expected for second half of year
* Anticipates slightly higher volumes in second half of year
* Anticipates as well as upward momentum in terms of
operating result and profitability compared with first six
months - but only if currency situation does not cause economic
conditions to deteriorate any further
