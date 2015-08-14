版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 8月 14日 星期五 13:28 BJT

BRIEF-Addex Therapeutics: Dipraglurant demonstrates Anxiolytic- and Antidepressant-like Activity in Multiple Preclinical Models

Aug 14 Addex Therapeutics Ltd :

* Dipraglurant given orally showed anxiolytic effects in elevated plus maze test and stress-induced hyperthermia test in mice, and antidepressant effects in forced swim test in rats and mice Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐