BRIEF-Basilea Pharmaceutica H1 net loss widens to CHF 30.1 mln

Aug 14 Basilea Pharmaceutica AG :

* Announced today its financial results for first half of financial year 2015 with a solid half-year cash position of 218.4 million Swiss francs ($223.91 million)

* Revenues in H1 2015 amounted to 25.0 million Swiss francs (H1 2014: 20.3 million Swiss francs)

* H1 contract revenue in first half of 2015 amounted to 24.4 million Swiss francs (H1 2014: 20.2 million Swiss francs)

* H1 research and development net expenses amounted to 31.2 million Swiss francs in H1 2015 (H1 2014: 27.5 million Swiss francs)

* H1 net loss amounted to 30.1 million Swiss francs (H1 2014: 19.4 million Swiss francs) and basic and diluted loss per share to 3.00 Swiss francs (H1 2014: 1.97 Swiss francs)

* H1 operating loss amounted to 30.0 million Swiss francs, compared to 19.5 million Swiss francs in H1 2014

* Basilea's operating loss in 2015 is estimated at approximately 4-5 million Swiss francs on average per month

* Total operating expenses for 2015 are estimated at approximately 9 million Swiss francs on average per month Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9754 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)