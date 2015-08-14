版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 8月 14日 星期五 14:05 BJT

BRIEF-Glencore sells three assets for $290 million

Aug 14 Glencore Plc

* Sales of Tampakan, Falcondo and Sipilou

* Completed sale of Tampakan copper project. Glencore has also sold its stakes in Falcondo nickel operation and Sipilou nickel project

* Total proceeds raised from sales are approximately $290m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐