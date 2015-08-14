BRIEF-Poland's KGHM reiterates 2015 Sierra Gorda output goals

Aug 14 KGHM Polska Miedz SA :

* Europe's No.2 copper producer, Poland's KGHM, reiterated on Friday 2015 output goals for copper and molybdenum at its Chilean mine Sierra Gorda of 100,000 tonnes and 25-35 ounces respectively.

* KGHM's copper output at Sierra Gorda stood at 38,000 tonnes in the first half of 2015, but the company's deputy CEO Marcin Chmielewski said on Friday that the second half "will be better". Further company coverage: (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)