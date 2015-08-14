BRIEF-Kaz Minerals signing $50 mln revolving credit facility

Aug 14 Kaz Minerals Plc

* Signing of a new $50 million revolving credit facility with Caterpillar Financial Services Ltd

* RCF is available for drawing for 3 yrs from date of signing, following which facility is repayable in four equal quarterly instalments

* Interest rate of USD Libor plus 4.25 pct is payable on amounts outstanding under RCF

* Financial covenants on RCF are identical to those applicable to group's existing pre-export finance facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: