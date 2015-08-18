BRIEF-lastminute.com proposes redundancies of around 110 employees based in UK

Aug 18 Lastminute.com NV :
* Group is proposing redundancies of around 110 employees
based in UK, subject to a formal consultation process that
begins today
* If proposals are confirmed, would lead to potential
redundancies over a period from end of October 2015 to March
2016
* At end of Q1 2016, lastminute.com group will employ
approximately 150 employees in UK
* Group would sustain around 2.2 million euros of
extraordinary expenses, targeting cost savings and minor capex
from March 2016 of about 18 million euros ($19.90 million) on an
annualised basis
Source text: bit.ly/1PwHZ4Z
