BRIEF-Glencore says H1 adjusted EBITDA down 29 pct to $4.6 bln

Aug 19 Glencore Plc
* JSE: gln - 2015 half year report
* H1 adjusted ebitda of $4.6 billion, down 29 pct compared
to h1 2014
* H1 marketing adjusted ebitda down 27 pct to $1.2 billion
and adjusted ebit down 29 pct to $1.1 billion
* See full year marketing ebit guidance of $2.5-$2.6
billion.
* H1 industrial adjusted ebitda down 29 pct to $3.4 billion,
due to substantially weaker net commodity price / exchange rate
environment
* Currently anticipate that industrial capex for 2016 will
be no more than $5.0 billion.
* H1 net debt decreased by $982 million to $29.6 billion
* Declared an interim distribution of $6 cents per share,
consistent with 2014
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: