BRIEF-Huegli Holding H1 sales up 1.1 pct to CHF 187 mln

Aug 19 Huegli Holding AG :
* H1 sales in Swiss francs grow by 1.1 pct to 187 million
Swiss francs ($191.50 million)
* Sales growth is still forecast to come in at plus 11 pct
in local currencies for entire 2015
* Sees FY 2015 EBIT growth in local currencies is also
projected to yield a two-digit figure
* Forecast of recorded sales and EBIT 2015 can be confirmed
to lie in range of financial year 2014
* H1 group net profit increased by 1.8 pct to 11.9 million
Swiss francs
* EBIT rose in first half of 2015 by 1.6 pct to 16.3 million
Swiss francs
($1 = 0.9765 Swiss francs)
