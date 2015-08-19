BRIEF-Hutchison China Medi says Janssen terminates R&D alliance for HMPL-507 project

Aug 19 Hutchison China Medi
* Termination of research & development alliance agreement
with janssen relating to HMPL-507 project
* Janssen, at its sole discretion, has decided not to
proceed with either hmpl-507 or any of backup compounds
developed under agreement
* Hmp and janssen will continue to work together on projects
in other contexts
* Hmp intends, in due course, and subject to final
regulatory toxicity testing results, to independently commence
clinical study
