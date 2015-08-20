BRIEF-Walter Meier H1 net income down at CHF 3.9 mln

Aug 20 Walter Meier AG :
* H1 net income amounts to 3.9 million Swiss francs ($4.04
million) (prior year: 6.2 million Swiss francs)
* H1 sales of 139.6 million Swiss francs, which represents a
slight increase of 2.3 percent compared to prior year
* H1 EBIT amounted to 5.9 million Swiss francs, compared to
6.2 million Swiss francs in comparable prior year period
* Sales for FY 2015 will remain below prior year's figures
* Sees FY 2015 EBIT as well as on net to be well below those
of 2014
Source text - bit.ly/1NwkcTt
($1 = 0.9662 Swiss francs)
