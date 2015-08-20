BRIEF-Kudelski H1 revenues up 6.2 pct to CHF 425.0 mln

Aug 20 Kudelski SA :

* Group revenues and other operating income for first half increased by 24.9 million Swiss francs to 425.0 million Swiss francs ($439.87 million), up 6.2 pct

* First half 2015 constant currency revenues increased by 10.4 pct over same period in 2014

* H1 operating income of 30.4 million francs, representing a 9.7 pct improvement compared to same period of 2014

* H1 net income improved from 0.6 million francs to 9.8 million francs

* Increased guidance for full year revenues and profitability

* Is updating its FY total revenue guidance from 845 million to 875 million francs to a new range of 920 million to 940 million francs. Similarly, group raises its operating income guidance from 50 million to 65 million francs to a new range of 70 to 80 million francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9662 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)