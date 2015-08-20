BRIEF-Implenia H1 adjusted consolidated profit down at CHF 15.6 mln

Aug 20 Implenia AG :
* Revenue of 1.515 billion Swiss francs ($1.57 billion) for
first half of 2015, compared to 1.413 billion Swiss francs in
first half of 2014
* EBIT target of 140 million-150 million Swiss francs by
2016/2017 confirmed for FY 2015
* Confident that for 2015 as a whole it will improve on
prior year's operating income on a comparable basis
* H1 adjusted consolidated profit, at 15.6 million Swiss
francs, was down by 1.4 million Swiss francs on prior-year
period
* After deducting all exceptional costs, H1 consolidated
profit came to 8.0 million Swiss francs
