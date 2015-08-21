BRIEF-AFG Arbonia Forster Holding proposes capital increase to EGM

Fitch Rates Avenir B.V. Series 2017-1 Secured Guaranteed Notes 'BBB+sf', Outlook Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, January 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Avenir B.V.'s CHF71m Series 2017-1 secured guaranteed notes due 2022 a 'BBB+sf' rating with Negative Outlook. The transaction is a repackaging of loans granted to Sunrise Communications Holdings S.A. (BB+/Stable) incorporated under Luxembourg law. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating addresses the timely payment of interest on the notes according to the terms and conditions of the docu