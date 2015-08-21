版本:
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 8月 21日 星期五 13:11 BJT

BRIEF-Evolva holding launches nootkatone for F&F

Aug 21 Evolva Holding SA :

* Launches nootkatone for F&F, revenues and net income are expected to increase significantly from 2016 onwards Source text: bit.ly/1EGCjPg Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

