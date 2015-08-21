BRIEF-Schlatter Industries H1 net loss widens to CHF 2.8 mln

Aug 21 Schlatter Industries AG :

* Order intake of group was 38.1 million Swiss francs ($40.2 million) for first half of 2015, which is significantly lower than during same period last year

* Operating loss of 2.5 million Swiss francs occurred in first half of 2015 as a result of euro exchange rate (1st half of 2014: loss of 0.5 million Swiss francs)

* H1 order intake of 38.1 million Swiss francs(1st half of 2014: 61.0 million Swiss francs)

* H1 consolidated net sales amounted to 42.1 million Swiss francs (47.7 million Swiss francs at unchanged exchange rates, 1st half of 2014: 44.8 million francs)

* Net result for first half of 2015 amounted to -2.8 million francs (first half of 2014: -0.9 million francs)

* For full year, Schlatter Group continues to expect an operating loss in middle single-digit million range

* Balanced result is again targeted for 2016

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9489 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)